‘BTS Recipe:’ Jimin, Jungkook cook delicious Korean dish in new episode

BTS is set to release their upcoming yet-to-be-titled album on June 10, 2022

By Web Desk
April 24, 2022
After giving record-breaking hit musical tracks, the South Korean hit band BTS is back with their popular cooking and education program, the BTS Recipe.

The Butter hitmakers have once again, left their fans gushing over their stunning culinary skills as they cooked a delicious Korean delicacy.

In the newest episode, released on Thursday (April 21), band members Jimin and Jungkook prepared a mouth-watering gimbap, a popular Korean dish made with cooked rice, vegetables, fish, and meats.


All the ingredients are nicely rolled up in dried sheets of seaweed and served in bite-sized slices.

In the video, shared on band’s YouTube channel, the singers can be seen enjoying a fun banter while cooking the recipe.

Meanwhile, the Dynamite hitmaker band delivered a successful set of concerts in their Permission to Dance – On Stage in Las Vegas.

On their final show, the group unveiled a teaser announcement for their upcoming album, with the phrase, “We Are Bulletproof,” followed by a date: June 10, 2022.