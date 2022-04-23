Kardashians pay court sketch artist for ‘way better’ drawing: fans claim

Kardashians’ sketches from Blac Chyna’s $100million lawsuit dramatically improved from the first day of trial making fans pretty convinced that the reality stars have their hands behind it.

Drawings, made by court sketch artists Mona Shafer Edwards, have surfaced on social media in which Kris Jenner looked classy in a blue suit, and Kim Kardashian appeared focused on taking notes.

Reacting to the viral sketches, one fan expressed, “I would honestly consider framing some of these sketches!"

While another fan added, "I just know this sketch artist is having the time of their life doing these! Lots of laughs!"

"Anyone else think the Kris Jenner sketches are way better than the first day?” another comment read. "I bet you Kim really did bring in her own!"

“Maybe she got paid to draw them better!" Chimed in another fan, as per The Sun’s reports.