Kardashians pay court sketch artist for ‘way better’ drawing: fans claim

Kardashians’ sketches from Blac Chyna’s $100million lawsuit dramatically improved from the first day of trial making fans pretty convinced that the reality stars have their hands behind it.
Drawings, made by court sketch artists Mona Shafer Edwards, have surfaced on social media in which Kris Jenner looked classy in a blue suit, and Kim Kardashian appeared focused on taking notes.
Reacting to the viral sketches, one fan expressed, “I would honestly consider framing some of these sketches!"
While another fan added, "I just know this sketch artist is having the time of their life doing these! Lots of laughs!"
"Anyone else think the Kris Jenner sketches are way better than the first day?” another comment read. "I bet you Kim really did bring in her own!"
“Maybe she got paid to draw them better!" Chimed in another fan, as per The Sun’s reports.
Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears dated for four years
Prince Harry spoke about animosity with Prince William to ex-girlfriend
Prince Harry is fighting the Home Office for taxpayer-funded security
Sanjay Dutt says 'KGF Chapter 2' was a special film that pushed him out of his comfort zone
Priyanka Chopra shares her husband Nick Jonas will plan the big day for her
Kate Middleton posted the photos with caption, “4 years old tomorrow!”