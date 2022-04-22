Liam Payne hires out entire football stadium to practice for charity match

Liam Payne is leaving no stone unturned in giving his 100 per cent as a captain of England XI in the upcoming Soccer Aid charity match as the singer rented out an entire football stadium to practice.

According to The Sun, the One Direction alum called Billericay Town to use 5,000 capacity of New Lodge for a practice session on Wednesday.

Payne, before facing off Olympic legend Usain Bolt’s World XI in June, was spotted leaving with a bleeding knee after a practice session with a group of friends.

A source spilt to the outlet, “Liam asked Greg on the off-chance him and some pals could use the pitch and Greg got the wheels in motion.

“He didn’t look too bad considering he has been telling people he’s nervous to be captaining England in such a big game.

“Him and his mates got stuck in and he was left with a bleeding knee but no lasting damage. Liam looked in good nick.”