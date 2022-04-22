Meghan Markle ‘pushed’ Harry away during embrace: Body language expert

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s on-stage PDA at the Invictus Games opening ceremony seemingly didn’t convince a body language expert, who claims that the Duchess of Sussex ‘pushed’ the Duke away from her.



The sweet moment between Harry and Meghan was broadcasted on live TV, but according to body language expert Louise Mahler, the moment may not have been as sincere, reported Express UK.

According to Mahler: “Meghan actually pushes Harry away and walks off after the kiss… She has all the affection of an alley cat - not much.”

Talking on the Australian show Sunrise, Mahler added: “I don't know what she was doing there at the Invictus Games but when she is on stage, she is so confident as a performer.”

“The kiss, however - she has all the rhetoric but none of the body language of somebody who is actually affectionate,” she added.

‘When he walked up, you would think you would lean forward and put your hands into a cuddle. Instead, she put her hands flat on his chest and stood bolt upright. He then kissed her, but she pushes him away and walks off,” Mahler explained.

Royal watchers also seemed to agree with Mahler with one viewer commenting: “When you don't want to be near someone for many reasons, that's exactly what you do! She's good!”