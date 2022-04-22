Amber Heard showcases Johnny Depp ‘assaulting a cabinet’ in ‘drunken rage’: Watch

Amber Heard showcases Johnny Depp ‘assaulting a cabinet’ in ‘drunken rage’

Johnny Depp videotaped ‘assaulting’ a kitchen cabinet in a ‘drunken rage’ by Amber Heard.

A video of the incident has been offered as evidence and shows Depp ‘assaulting’ cabinets in a ‘drunken rage’ during the most recent hearing.

In the video presented to the court, Depp walks around the kitchen, slamming cabinet doors into each other.

The video also features Heard as she stands beside the camera, hiding it on multiple occasions.

While Depp can be heard visibly cursing under his breath, Heard asks “What happened?”’

After a muffled response she again can be heard saying, “All I did was say sorry. Did something happen to you? I don't think so. You drank this whole thing this morning? You're smashing [expletive].”

Check it out below:

During the court hearing, Depp took the stand and commented on the video evidence, admitting, “Clearly I was having a bad time. I don't know what with regard to, but being illegally recorded by your chosen other is quite fitting with the rest of the photographs and tape recordings.”

“She tried to hide it from me and laughed and smiled at the end. That was the most interesting part.”

The photographs in question are a collection of snaps depicting Depp seemingly passed out with ice cream running down his pants, drugs to his side and pills on the other.

However, before concluding the addresses, Depp made a clarifying statement, and admitted, “I did assault a couple of cabinets but I did not touch Miss Heard.”