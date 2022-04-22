First look at Dakota Johnson as a Jane Austen heroine for Netflix: See

Dakota Johnson is going back in time for her next role as a Jane Austen heroine in Netflix’s upcoming film

Johnson will be seen in the lead role as Anne Elliot in the film, which is being touted as a ‘modern and witty’ take on Austen’s novel and is set for release on Netflix on July 15.

In pictures released by Netflix on Thursday, April 21, Johnson is seen gazing out of a window in a period costume. She was seen filming for the flick in Bath last year, where Austen has been known to live for five years.

Other pictures shared by the streamer focus on the film’s male protagonists, Anne’s cousin William Elliot, and her love interest Captain Frederick Wentworth.

Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding is seen as William, while Peaky Blinders actor Cosmo Jarvis plays Captain Frederick.

Earlier, Variety confirmed that Netflix’s version of Austen’s world will be more ‘modern’, with Persuasion serving as the latest project to have a colour-blind casting.

The most notable example of colour-blinding casting in Netflix is the mega-hit series Bridgerton.