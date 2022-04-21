Sofia Richie gets engaged to Elliot Grainge, shares loved-up pics to tease her ex Scott Disick

Sofia Richie has finally got engaged to her boyfriend Elliot Grainge and made the announcement by sharing amazing pics on Wednesday.
The model has announced her exciting news nearly two years after her split from Scott Disick. Sofia appeared to be the happiest girl as she found the love of her life.
The 23-year-old charming model took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share news of her proposal - accompanied with plenty of photos.
She captioned: "Forever isn't long enough"
In the picture, her fiancé Elliot can be seen getting down on one knee in the middle of paradise - surrounded by an array of flowers and candles.
Another photo saw Sofia got cozy her beau as she showed off her stunning square diamond engagement ring.
