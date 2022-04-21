Sofia Richie gets engaged to Elliot Grainge, shares loved-up pics to tease her ex Scott Disick

 
Wednesday April 20, 2022
Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie captioned her engagement pics: "Forever isn't long enough"

By Web Desk
April 21, 2022
Sofia Richie has finally got  engaged  to her boyfriend Elliot Grainge and made the announcement by sharing amazing   pics on  Wednesday.

The model has announced her exciting news nearly two years after her split from Scott Disick.  Sofia  appeared to be the happiest girl as she found the love of her life.

The 23-year-old charming model took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share news of her proposal - accompanied with plenty of photos.

She captioned: "Forever isn't  long enough"

In the picture, her fiancé Elliot  can be seen  getting down on one knee in the middle of paradise - surrounded by an array of flowers and candles.

Another photo saw Sofia got cozy her beau as she showed off her stunning square diamond engagement ring.