Johnny Depp opens up on 'lowest point of his life'

Johnny Depp, who is testifying in his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife, has told the court that 'begging' Amber Heard for medication was 'lowest point of my life'.

The Hollywood star said that the moment happened while he was on a detox in the Bahamas, as prescribed by his private doctor, in 2014.



The 58-year-old actor said that his ex-wife had come to the islands with him, so that she could be there when the medical experts were not available, like in the early hours of the morning.

According to Depp, he would have to ask Amber for his medication at certain points during his detox and described a moment in which she refused to give him the meds.

The Pirates of the Caribbean said: "That was the lowest I'd ever felt as a human being, because I had to say please. Please may I have the meds, because it's really kicking in. She was adamant... it's not time."

The actor said that he was begging her before rolling off a sofa and was "sitting on the floor crying".



He told the court that he had "tears streaming down" his face and said he was "begging another human being to please give me the meds that will take this away".



Johnny Depp said that he then took a scalding hot shower as a way of 'tricking' his body into dealing with the pain of that rather than his body suffering withdrawal symptoms.