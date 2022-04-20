Simone Ashley opens about a hard phase in her life before bagging role in ‘Bridgerton’

Simone Ashley talked about going through a challenging phase following a breakup before she bagged her role in Bridgerton.

In a new interview on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, The Sister actor opened up about running away from her ‘uncomfortable feelings’ saying she was not taking care of herself.

She said, “I was actually going through a breakup in 2019 to 2020, just before I got Bridgerton and I wasn't taking care of myself. I was being so hard on myself.”

“I was running away from sitting with uncomfortable feelings, postponing that and putting up a wall to accepting change,” Ashley added.

“I've always been so fearless and brave in that sense, but it was so something in my life that really, really hit me and I wasn't accepting change and accepting how to work on myself and to love myself.”

She went on about how she overcame that dark phase of her life saying, “And then I think actually getting Bridgerton changed that for me because I was like, ‘Well, if not for myself, I've gotta do it for my work at least.’”

“I wouldn't want anything to stop me from achieving my dreams or being good at my job. I've worked so hard up until this moment,” she further added.

The 27-year-old actor said she worked on her wellbeing by “sitting down with her thoughts” as well as “exercising, drinking lots of water and eating well.”

“So I am proud of myself because I do take care of myself in every way possible,” Ashley concluded.

“I got through a really hard time in my life and I'm here now and whatever life throws at me, it could be (expletive), it could be great, but I've got this.”