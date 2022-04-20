Kim Kardashian scrapped grim joke about R Kelly: 'If he dressed like me, he may have stayed out of trouble'

Kim Kardashian made her hosting debut on SNL last October, and targeted ex-husband Kanye West, her famous siblings and even Corey Gamble in the opening segment.



In the latest episode of the Kardashians – which landed on Hulu and Disney+ tomorrow – the mom-of-four gave fans a glimpse into the jokes that didn’t make the cut.



In one scene, she paid comedian Amy a visit to discuss her hosting stint, where she ran through some of the jokes she had prepared with the help of Michelle Wolf.

At one point, she said: ‘I know I have privilege but I still struggle. Like most of the things that I wear, it’s really hard to pee. It’s like a whole ordeal.

‘Let’s put it this way, if R Kelly dressed like me, he may have stayed out of trouble.’

‘Oh my god…,’ Amy laughed at the comments.



Shaking her head, the actress insisted: ‘It’s too long. It’s a long way to go for like…’

In June 2002, the Chicago Sun-Times investigated a video tape which was anonymously left in the mail at a reporter’s home, allegedly showing Ignition singer R. Kelly having sex with a teenage girl.

That same year, he was indicted by a grand jury on 21 child pornography counts in Chicago – he denied all charges and pleaded not guilty in court. However, a jury acquitted him of all charges, concluding that they could not prove that the girl on the tape was a minor.