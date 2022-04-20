Piers Morgan gives his two cents about Harry's 'protecting Queen' comment

Piers Morgan is mocking Prince Harry and his remark about ensuring the Queen is 'protected'.

Speaking about Harry's NBC's Today show interview, Piers tweeted: “By quitting Britain & living 6000 miles away?

“By trashing her family & institution on TV?

“By snubbing Prince Philip’s memorial?

“By writing a book that will ruin her Platinum Jubilee?”

Lauding the former Good Morning Britain host, a twitterati added: “I honestly don’t get such the big fuss and commotion about the whole situation. Just let him get on with his life, what difference does it make to you?”

Another wrote: “Prince Harry and Meghan gave an exclusive interview to Oprah Winfrey making accusations about the Royal Family while Prince Philip was still in hospital.

"And they couldn't be bothered to attend his memorial service a few weeks ago, over concerns about their personal security," continued a third.

The brutal remarks come after Harry told host Hoda Kotb of latest meeting in Windsor castle: "Being with her, it was great. It was just so nice to see her … She's on great form," Harry added, "It was really nice to catch up to her."

"I'm just making sure that she's, you know, protected and got the right people around her," he continued, "You know, home — home for me, now, is you know, for the time being, is in the States."