Prince Harry reveals he and Meghan Markle had tea with Queen Elizabeth during secret visit

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has disclosed that he and Meghan Markle had tea with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in a cordial environment during their secret visit before going to the Netherlands.



In an interview with Hoda Kotb, Prince Harry said, “Being with her, it was great.”

Sharing the details of the meeting with Queen, the Duke revealed, that he and Meghan had tea with his grandmother.

In keeping with tradition, Prince Harry also made the Queen laugh.

“She’s always got a great sense of humor with me,” he said and added “It was just so nice to see her … She’s on great form.”

Prince Harry last week visited Queen Elizabeth with his wife Meghan before going to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games, a spokesperson for the couple had said.