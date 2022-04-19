Brooklyn’s wedding stirs Victoria Beckham’s memories of ‘halcyon days’ with David Beckham

Victoria Beckham is reportedly feeling nostalgic and unexpectedly quiet after seeing her firstborn Brooklyn Beckham tie the knot with Nicola Peltz at a lavish wedding in Miami.

A source recently spilt to Closer magazine that the eventful nuptial ceremony has reminded the Spice Girls singer of her wedding to David Beckham.

“After all the excitement from the wedding, Victoria has found herself suddenly and unexpectedly feeling quite sad and nostalgic for the past when she and David were newly married and so in love," an insider revealed.

"Seeing the huge fuss that was made over Brooklyn and Nicola warmed her heart, but it also stirred up old memories.

“She can't help but feel those halcyon days with David are like a distant memory now and she wonders if they will ever be able to recapture that magic they had between them," the outlet quoted its source.

However, the wedding has been a great distraction for the fashion designer, reported the magazine.

“In her line of business, growing older can be extremely stressful. She constantly feels as though she's battling against ageism in the showbiz world,” the insider shared.

"She is desperately trying new things to turn back the clock," the insider told.

"She is getting close to her fifties and it's causing her anxiety," they added.