Kardashian family appears in court for jury selection in Blac Chyna case

The Kardashians appeared in court for the jury selection in their trial against model Blac Chyna in Los Angeles.
The four members included Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and their mom Kris Jenner all appeared in court on Monday.
While, Rob Kardashian, Chyna's ex, was absent from the court. Chyna, 33, was also spotted making her way into the courthouse.
As we previously reported, Kim, Khloé, Kris, and Kylie are all set to testify in the trial.
For the unversed, Chyna's legal battle with the Kardashian-Jenner family began in 2017, after she claimed the Kardashians were responsible for influencing the cancellation of the Keeping Up with Kardashians spinoff, Rob & Chyna and causing her to lose a significant amount of money as well.
Chyna and Rob began dating in 2016, before splitting the following summer in 2017. The two also share a daughter, Dream, 5.
