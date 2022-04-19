Drake shares a throwback photo with Taylor Swift, leaves fans in speculations

Rapper Drake surprised his fans after sharing a never-before-seen picture with singer Taylor Swift on his social media handle.

The Canadian artist took to his Instagram handle on Monday evening and posted a series of pictures with the caption: “They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work.”

The shared pictures included the One Dance crooner at a party, while another was of his son, Adonis.

At the very end of the slideshow of the pictures, surprisingly a throwback image popped up that looks as if it was taken with a Polaroid camera, showing Drake with his arms around Swift.

The throwback picture has sparked a huge reaction from fans of the two artists, with speculations over whether it was a hint at the potential collab or they are finally gearing up for something epic.

Within minutes, fans flooded the comments section on Drake's post, suggesting that this throwback snap of the duo is certainly going to "break the internet."

Several others commented, "What do you think is happening?" on the rapper's photo.

Swift, on the other hand, has been busy re-recording the six albums she released on Big Machine Records. So far, she has released re-recorded versions of her 2008 album Fearless, and her breakthrough 2012 album Red.