Monday April 18, 2022
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari drop major hint on baby's gender

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are expecting their first child together

By Web Desk
April 19, 2022
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari drop major hint on baby's gender

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have seemingly dropped a major hint about gender of their baby.

The 28-year-old actor dropped an Easter-themed video on Instagram on April 17 as the parents-to-be shared a casual update on pregnancy with fans.

“I am pregnant with a baby... an Easter baby," he said before he asked Spears, “What is it? What am I pregnant with?"

The 40-year-old singer replied, “A boy or a girl” while sharing a glimpse at the festive-themed gifts the couple has purchased for ‘her’.

The couple, however, hasn’t confirmed the gender of their upcoming offspring after announcing pregnancy earlier this month,

"Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect," Asgari expressed.

“Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take it lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do,” he added.