Britney Spears and Sam Asghari drop major hint on baby's gender

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have seemingly dropped a major hint about gender of their baby.
The 28-year-old actor dropped an Easter-themed video on Instagram on April 17 as the parents-to-be shared a casual update on pregnancy with fans.
“I am pregnant with a baby... an Easter baby," he said before he asked Spears, “What is it? What am I pregnant with?"
The 40-year-old singer replied, “A boy or a girl” while sharing a glimpse at the festive-themed gifts the couple has purchased for ‘her’.
The couple, however, hasn’t confirmed the gender of their upcoming offspring after announcing pregnancy earlier this month,
"Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect," Asgari expressed.
“Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take it lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do,” he added.
