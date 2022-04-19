Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber flaunt toned abs while enjoying music in California

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner fully enjoyed the the final day of Coachella's opening weekend on Sunday, showing off their toned abs in sizzling outfits.

Justin Bieber's sweet wife, 25, amazed the people with her stunning beauty as she rocked a tight gray crop top that left her taut abs completely uncovered.



The supermodel added white and gray flared leggings with white sneakers and a black face covering to elevate her look.



Kendall Jenner was equally looking smashing as she donned a black crop top to the final night of the concert with a black and white photo on her chest. The 26-year-old model paired it with a high-waisted jeans. She also wore riding boots that stopped just shy of her knees.

Kylie Jenner's sister's sleeveless shirt clung to her body, highlighting her incredible fit physique.

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner took in several acts on the show's final night for almost a week. The dynamic duo also met up with Justin Bieber as they were driven around in a golf cart.