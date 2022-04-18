Chrissy Teigen shares adorable snaps of her children enjoying Easter Sunday

Chrissy Teigen and her adorable family is wishing her fans a joyous holiday of Easter with latest post.
The Lip Sync Battle star, 36, turned to her Instagram handle on Sunday and shared lovely pictures of her children, daughter Luna and son Miles, enjoying Easter festivities.
In the pictures, young Luna, 6, and Miles, 3, were seen dressed in beautiful Easter outfits.
The Cravings author, who shares Luna and Miles with husband John Legend, captioned the post as, “happy easter and chag sameach from my little chickadees!”
Chrissy and John have recently returned from their family spring break vacations to Hawaii. The couple shared various beautiful pictures from their family time on the tropical island.
The couple also celebrated Luna’s sixth birthday, which was on Thursday (April 14), by taking a trip to Disneyland, in honor of their daughter’s special day.
