Lindsay Lohan shares 'honest thoughts' on acting after lengthy career hiatus

Actor Lindsay Lohan sheds light on what it's really like to return to Hollywood after taking an extended leave of absence.

The Mean Girls star got candid during Vogue’s Life in Looks video and explained how her appearance in Netflix’s romantic comedy, alongside Chord Overstreet has made her feel about acting again.

She began by admitting, “I had so much fun coming to do this because I had such a different appreciation just from not filming in so long. I just was really excited to be there and really grateful and happy to be around everyone.”

She also explained the biggest difference she’s seen since returning to the acting landscape and added, “The difference for me was is how fast they film movies now.”

“We filmed this in five and a half weeks, which is just wild to me of how quickly you can make a movie,” she added.

“The Parent Trap was like eight months, three weeks and two days, I remember that. So this was just a whole new world for me.”