Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry over ‘more equal’ place for Archie, Lilibet remarks

Former Good Morning Britain presenter and senior journalist Piers Morgan has strongly criticized Duke of Sussex Prince Harry after his 'better, more equal place' for Archie and Lilibet remarks.
He also dubbed the Duke a ‘spoiled privileged prince’ for fleecing his royal titles.
Sharing the Daily Mail news titled: “Prince Harry says he 'will never, ever, ever rest' until he has made world a 'better, more equal place' for Archie and Lilibet”, Piers Morgan quipped, “More equal?”
He further said, “A spoiled privileged prince who inherited millions & now makes 100s of millions fleecing his royal titles from his $11m Californian mansion wants EQUALITY for his kids?” followed by numerous laughing face emoticons.
According to the Daily Mail report, in an interview with child reporters at Invictus Games, Prince Harry said he 'will never, ever, ever rest' until he has made world a 'better, more equal place' for his children.
Billie Eilish apologised for 'not being Beyoncé' at the Coachella music festival on Sunday night
Princess Charlotte seems to be taking after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth is expected to appear less in public as she continues to struggle with her health
Meghan Markle seemed to take a sly jibe at the British Royal Family during her Invictus Games speech
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games
Jenner uploaded a new sweet snap of her two-month-old son on Instagram Story