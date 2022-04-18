Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry over ‘more equal’ place for Archie, Lilibet remarks

Former Good Morning Britain presenter and senior journalist Piers Morgan has strongly criticized Duke of Sussex Prince Harry after his 'better, more equal place' for Archie and Lilibet remarks.



He also dubbed the Duke a ‘spoiled privileged prince’ for fleecing his royal titles.

Sharing the Daily Mail news titled: “Prince Harry says he 'will never, ever, ever rest' until he has made world a 'better, more equal place' for Archie and Lilibet”, Piers Morgan quipped, “More equal?”

He further said, “A spoiled privileged prince who inherited millions & now makes 100s of millions fleecing his royal titles from his $11m Californian mansion wants EQUALITY for his kids?” followed by numerous laughing face emoticons.

According to the Daily Mail report, in an interview with child reporters at Invictus Games, Prince Harry said he 'will never, ever, ever rest' until he has made world a 'better, more equal place' for his children.