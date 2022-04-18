Over four million fans react to sweet photo of Kylie Jenner’s son

US reality TV star Kylie Jenner shared a sweet new photo of her son from Kris Jenner’s Easter celebrations, leaving millions of fans swooning.



Taking to Instagram, Kylie posted the photo of two-month old son, however, she did not include his face.

The makeup mogul is yet to show full photo of her son.

Kylie has also not yet revealed the new name of the son after she and Travis Scott U-turned of their initial choice Wolf.

She posted the photos with heart and rabbit face emojis in the caption.

In the picture, Travis can be seen snuggling up the son in his arms.

Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian dropped numerous heart emoticons in the comment section to show their love.

The photo has received over four million hearts within no time.

Kylie, 24 and rapper Travis Scott welcomed their second child in February.