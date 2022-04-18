Meghan Markle's 'subtle attack' on Royal Family during Invictus Games speech

Meghan Markle seemed to take a sly jibe at the British Royal Family at the Invictus Games during her opening speech, reported The Daily Star.
According to the publication, Meghan ‘risked’ royal wrath after she seemingly referenced Queen Elizabeth’s response to Megxit in her Invictus speech.
The Duchess of Sussex, dressed in a white jacket and blue jeans, told the audience attending the Invictus Games: “This is service.”
It seemed to be a direct jibe at the Queen’s official response to Prince Harry and Meghan announcing their withdrawal as senior royals.
The Queen had said at the time that they would not "continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.”
Meghan, in her speech, continued: “This is service, this is dedication and this is the In¬victus family.”
The former Suits actress’ choice of words was deemed ‘interesting’ by royal commentator Ingrid Seward who also called it a “barbed innuendo”.
