Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone go incognito at Coachella: see pic

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone turned heads at Coachella festival California on Saturday despite their attempts to go unnoticed.

The 47-year-old Hollywood A-lister tried to go incognito with his face covered with a blue baseball cap and face mask.

The 24-year-old Morrone closely followed her beau who kept his head down while walking through the crowd at the Neon, star-studded event.

DiCaprio wore a satin navy-blue jacket and paired it with straight-leg jeans. He completed his casual look with black trainers.

Morrone also looked gorgeous in a stylish cream dress which she paired with a chunky knit jumper.

The model added a chic twist to her outfit with brown leather cowboy boots while her beaded jewellery completed her look valley music festival.

The Titanic star and Morrone have been dating since late 2017. The pair often maintains a low profile, keeping their love life out of the limelight with a few high-profile events as an exception.