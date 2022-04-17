BTS announces release date of new album with tagline ‘We are bulletproof’

South Korea’s blockbuster hit band BTS’ Permission to Dance concert in Las Vegas ended with full of bittersweet moments.

At the end of the concert, the septet - consisting of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook – surprised the ARMYs with a special announcement of releasing their new album.

A short video played with a montage of the members in black and white, with band leader RM’s voice saying, “We are Bulletproof".

The screen then blacks out and a date appears: 10th June 2022, leaving the stadium in cheers. Following the original teaser, the band posted the video from the show on Twitter, while label Big Hit Music took to the band’s fan community platform, Weverse, to confirm the new album.

“This is Big Hit Music. BTS will be back with another new album on June 10, 2022. Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date.”

BTS made appearances on both the Grammys and the Oscars earlier this month, emphasizing their still-growing mainstream popularity.