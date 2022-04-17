Coachella 2022: Shirtless Justin Bieber surprises fans during Daniel Caesar's set

Music sensation Justin Bieber left fans surprised with his impromptu performance on the stage of the 2022 Coachella Music festival this weekend in California.

The Grammy Award winner, 28, made a surprise appearance on stage and joined the R&B crooner Daniel Caesar on Friday during the opening day of the grand musical event, which returned after two years off amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sending fans into a frenzy, the STAY crooner, 28, and Caesar, 27, delivered an electrifying performance on their chart-topping single Peaches from Bieber's sixth studio album Justice, after the track earned four Grammy nods, including song of the year.

As an added treat, Bieber went shirtless on stage and continued his performance while donning the backward Phillies baseball cap and baggy jeans.

"Give it up for my friend Justin Bieber, man!" Caesar told the audience as they wrapped up the special performance.

The Baby singer’s surprise appearance comes amid his Justice world tour after he bounced back from a COVID-19 diagnosis that forced him to postpone his Las Vegas concert date in February.