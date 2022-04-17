Coachella 2022: Shirtless Justin Bieber surprises fans during Daniel Caesar's set

Music sensation Justin Bieber left fans surprised with his impromptu performance on the stage of the 2022 Coachella Music festival this weekend in California.
The Grammy Award winner, 28, made a surprise appearance on stage and joined the R&B crooner Daniel Caesar on Friday during the opening day of the grand musical event, which returned after two years off amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sending fans into a frenzy, the STAY crooner, 28, and Caesar, 27, delivered an electrifying performance on their chart-topping single Peaches from Bieber's sixth studio album Justice, after the track earned four Grammy nods, including song of the year.
As an added treat, Bieber went shirtless on stage and continued his performance while donning the backward Phillies baseball cap and baggy jeans.
"Give it up for my friend Justin Bieber, man!" Caesar told the audience as they wrapped up the special performance.
The Baby singer’s surprise appearance comes amid his Justice world tour after he bounced back from a COVID-19 diagnosis that forced him to postpone his Las Vegas concert date in February.
Kaley Cuoco opened up about Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson in a recent interview
Kendall Jenner argued with Kris Jenner insisting that her grandkids have amazing work ethic
Demi Moore reportedly stays in touch with ex-husband Bruce Willis amid his aphasia treatment
Anya Taylor-Joy is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'The Northman'
Harry Styles also performed along surprise guest Shania Twain on duet 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman'
The Kardashians premiere reveals Kylie Jenner's luxurious workplace