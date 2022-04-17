Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stun everyone with their intimate gesture on stage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the audience in awe with their sweet gesture at 2022 Invictus Games in the Netherlands on Saturday night, sending a message to the world about their close bond.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared an intimate kiss on stage at the ceremony, sending a big message to the people who think there are not on the same page.

The royal couple, who met with the Queen and Prince Charles before arriving in Netherlands put on stylish display as they kicked off Invictus Games.

The Queen's grandson Harry and his wife Meghan also gave speeches to more than 500 competitors from 20 nations and their families.

Gushing over her sweet husband, Meghan Markle spoke of her 'love and respect ' for Harry before mentioning her two young children and saying she could 'not be prouder of my husband'.