Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stun everyone with their intimate gesture on stage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the audience in awe with their sweet gesture at 2022 Invictus Games in the Netherlands on Saturday night, sending a message to the world about their close bond.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared an intimate kiss on stage at the ceremony, sending a big message to the people who think there are not on the same page.
The royal couple, who met with the Queen and Prince Charles before arriving in Netherlands put on stylish display as they kicked off Invictus Games.
The Queen's grandson Harry and his wife Meghan also gave speeches to more than 500 competitors from 20 nations and their families.
Gushing over her sweet husband, Meghan Markle spoke of her 'love and respect ' for Harry before mentioning her two young children and saying she could 'not be prouder of my husband'.
Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, among others were spotted at the event
Justin Timberlake's daddy duties have put a strain on his marriage with Jessica Biel
Sandra Bullock has been celebrating a whirlwind romance with her boyfriend of six years Bryan Randall
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the Queen at Windsor castle this week
Prince Charles wants the spotlight on the Queen during summer celebrations
Fahriye Evcen says, “Exactly 3 years ago today, you became our spring flower that bloomed inside us, my son."