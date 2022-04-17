Britney Spears shares fears around having baby no 3 'in this world'

Britney Spears is recalling past traumas and ordeals during her third pregnancy.

Turning to her Instagram over the weekend, the 40-year-old pop star shared how she is afraid to welcome a baby in America, a place that kept her under conservatorship for 13 years. The singer also attached a monochrome photo from one of her first two pregnancies.

Spears shares sons Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15 with husband Kevin Federline.

“Oh time … what a beautiful mystery,” the star wrote. “I still have this gown in my closet 16 years later!!

“Geez I’m getting old! No, I’m not ready to shop in old lady stores.”

The pop star continued: “This was a time in my life when if someone was to even mention me being locked in a home… being seen naked every day when I changed like some sort of criminal … my guards would literally put the devil or God himself to the ground in literally a split of two seconds!”

She admitted: “Yes I’m scared to have a baby in this world, especially in America where they did four documentaries without me in them and telling my story!



“Yet … THAT helped end the conservatorship! Hmm … Oh well... I don’t think I’ve ever seen that many documentaries on someone unless they are dead!

“I mean was that even allowed???? Again OH WELL.”

On a concluding note, Britney admitted that she is trying to look at the brighter side of things before wishing fans “Happy Easter.”