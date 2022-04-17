Kate Middleton was inspiration behind Meghan Markle's The Hague outfit?

Commenting on Meghan Markle's outfit in The Hague, a royal expert wondered whether the Duchess of Sussex was inspired by Kate Middleton dress she worn in Jamaica recently.

Taking to Instagram, Richard Eden said, "Was the Duchess of Sussex inspired by the Duchess of Cambridge's white trouser suit worn on her recent visit to Jamaica?"

Kate Middleton last month accompanied Prince William on a visit to the Caribbean which they undertook on behalf of the Queen.

Royal fans and experts continue to comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent meeting with Queen Elizabeth.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in the Hague after meeting the Queen for Invictus Games 2022.



