Pregnant Rihanna embraces A$AP Rocky at airport in Barbados amid breakup rumours

The mum-to-be Rihanna was recently spotted giving a warm hug to beau A$AP Rocky at the airport in Barbados as the couple was recently hit with break rumours.

Dressed up in a pretty small multi-coloured dress, the Umbrella hitmaker was seen walking through the arrival hall as the rapper and his family welcomed her.

"the parents-to-be held shared a loving embrace as they reunited at the airport in Barbados," reported The Mirror.



The sighting came after it was rumoured that the lovebirds have parted ways after Rocky cheated on RiRi with a luxury shoe designer Amina Muaddi.

However, the Paris-based designer took to Instagram on Friday to shut down the claims.

“I've always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn't deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile.”

“However, in the last 24 hours, I've been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics, regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off-limits,” she continued.

“Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me, but is related to people I have a great amount of respect for," she wrote.

"While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business — I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend."