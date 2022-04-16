Saweetie suffers wardrobe malfunction on first day of Coachella 2022

Saweetie hit the stage of Coachella 2022 on the first day of the Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday where the rapper suffered a wardrobe malfunction.
According to details, the 28-year-old hip-hop artist, dressed up in skimpy two-piece, joined Brazilian singer Anitta to light up the event.
However, the occasion turned into an unfortunate one when the rapper’s vibrantly coloured top was slipped.
Saweetie, appeared unfazed by the mishap, as she later joined Snoop Dogg on the stage to make most of their time at the festival.
Earlier, Anitta talked to Spin to share her plans for the big event. “I'm going to bring a lot of Brazilian cultures [to Coachella],” she said.
“We're going to dance a lot. We're going to show how a Brazilian party is done...I'm very excited for people to see it and get more familiar with my culture,' she added.
Kaley Cuoco is working opposite Pete Davidson in a romantic comedy Meet Cute
Prince Harry and Prince William barely talk after younger brother's US move
Johnny Depp doctor is spilling beans on actor's detox journey
"This is probably my favorite, favorite SKIMS piece. It's like a full snatch in a bodysuit," Kim Kardashian wrote
Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry are closest amongst all royal cousins
Alia Bhatt posts jaw-dropping photos of mehendi and sangeet ceremony on Insta