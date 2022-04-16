Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck pack on PDA as Jennifer Garner spots red flag in John Miller romance

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted getting packed on the PDA in Los Angeles on Thursday amidst reports of the Justice League star’s ex Jennifer Garner ‘cooling off’ romance with fiancé John Miller.

JLo and Affleck were papped in the front seat of their car, having their arms wrapped around each other.

On The Floor hitmaker flaunted her green diamond engagement ring amidst her casual outing with her fiancé.

Their latest outing came amidst shocking claims of OK! that “Jennifer and John have dialled things back and are taking a bit of a breather.”

“John would love to be with Jen 24/7, but she tends to set boundaries,” a source spilt to the outlet.

The 49-year-old reunited with Miller last April after parting ways in 2020, however, “they’re not spending nearly as much time together,” the source added.

“They’ve also stopped talking about getting married, which is a red flag to a lot of their friends,” the publication shared.

“Word is, she’s reevaluating their relationship. She really likes John, but she just doesn’t seem ready to commit anytime soon.”

Garner and Affleck, who got divorced in 2018, share three children Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.