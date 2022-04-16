Ranbir Kapoor holds Rishi Kapoor close on his Mehendi, leaves fans spellbound

Ranbir Kapoor holds a photo of Rishi Kapoor on his and Alia Bhatt’s mehendi, leaving everyone spellbound

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt are the newlyweds of B-Town. The couple exchanged vows in front of family and close friends at the groom’s residence on April 14.



The swoon-worthy wedding pictures that the new bride shared on her Instagram a few moments later, melted the hearts of couple’s fans and admirers.

This time, Alia has given a treat to the couple’s well-wishers by dropping in dreamy photos of Mehendi and sangeet ceremony on her social media, leaving everyone spellbound.

In all the pictures shared by the Dear Zindagi actress on Saturday morning, what had truly caught the eye was Ranbir holding his father late Rishi Kapoor’s photo in his hand.





This photo shows the special bond Ranbir had with his father. It was an emotional moment for the Rockstar actor as well as for everyone around there at the event on his life-altering moment.



A day ago, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor also mentioned on her Insta post about her husband’s desire, she wrote, “your wish has been fulfilled”.





Nevertheless, this standalone photo garnered immense love from fans as they dropped in heart emoticons in the comments.

One user commented, “so heart touching”.

Another chimed in and said, “what a beautiful moment”.

It is reported that the newlyweds will host a grand reception/get-together for their industry friends on Saturday evening. The venue is yet to be known.