Prince Harry ‘under contract to deliver’ as mega Netflix deal hands in the balance

Royal experts note just how pressured Prince Harry appears over Netflix mega deal.
Cele Otnes, a professor of marketing made this revelation to Express UK.
She began the interview by noting how ‘detrimental’ Prince Harry’s memorial snub really was to his public image and admitted, “I think that Harry skipping the memorial service certainly didn’t do him any favours with the royal watchers in the UK.”
She was also quoted telling the publication, “I don’t think anyone expected Meghan to attend, given her comments about the way she perceives she was treated, that she made during the interview with Oprah.”
“I don’t know if I’d say ‘work above family’ but clearly, Harry and Meghan are under contract to deliver content for Netflix and probably feel the need to do so at the Invictus games.”
“I doubt the Netflix crew would have been welcome at Philip’s memorial,” she quipped before concluding.
