Kaley Cuoco ‘will never marry again’ after traumatic divorce from Karl Cook

Actor Kaley Cuoco wears her heart on her sleeve and addresses her healing journey post ‘trauma’ from Karl Cook divorce.

The star got candid about it all during her interview with Glamour magazine.

There she broke down some of the ‘hardest lessons’ she learned from therapy and even addressed how her workaholic tendencies impacted her past relationships.

“My therapist and I are working on forgiveness and forgiving myself for making mistakes,” she explained.

“I think that's been the hardest thing is just accepting that I'm normal and that I'm not superwoman. I highly recommend therapy to everyone out there. Even if your life is going really well.”

She also added, “I do admit to being married to my career. I am.”

“It's always been, my first love. I think that's a tough one to overcome. I think as women get to this point…[and yes] it is a challenge for me, [because] things in my life and people sometimes don't measure up to the feeling I have with my career. And I admit to that holding me back in a way. I'm talking about that a lot in therapy.”

“I'm so black-and-white, and trying to find the gray is just very hard for me,” she added. “I've lost relationships over it; I've lost friendships over it.”

But at the same time, “I wanted people to see, it's not all magic and it's not all easy. I struggle with what I want, what I think I'm supposed to have. Being fearful, being scared of what the future holds.”

“It's the pressure of family, of kids, of: Can I have all these things? Do I want those things? It's funny how you can have one part of your life feel so [expletive] good and the other feels like a mess.”

“I'm learning as I go. But I think it's also knowing that life is really short and you've got to make the move if you're unhappy. You have to move forward.”

Before concluding she admitted, “This last year's been the most growth I've had in my entire life in my 36 years on this planet. And it's been life-changing for me. My life will never be the same. And I totally feel that. And I see things differently now. Change is good.”