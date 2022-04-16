Jennifer Garner to focus on 'her own peace’ post Ben Affleck. Jennifer Lopez engagement: Pic

Jennifer Garner has recently shared a cryptic message on social media just days after her ex-husband Ben Affleck announced his engagement to Jennifer Lopez on April 8.



The 13 going 30 actress turned to the Instagram story to post a sun-kissed photo of herself reclining on a yacht, looking all cheery and content.

The 49-year-old could be seen wearing a black sundress which she paired with oversized shades and her windswept tresses.

The Alias star could be seen enjoying the view while taking in the smell of sea and sand.

Sharing the breathtaking snapshot, the Pearl Harbour actress gave her two cents on the significance of “mental peace” in the caption.

It read, “Wisdom from Mom – happiness is your own responsibility. The life you're living while you wait for the grade, the college, the job, the man, is your actual life. Decide to enjoy it and work towards your own peace and contentment.”

To note, Jennifer, who divorced Ben in 2018 after 10 years of marriage, shares three kids with the Armageddon actor.

Meanwhile, the actress has been posting a lot of inspirational and thought-provoking messages, as well as her workout routine, on a daily basis with her 12.8 million followers.

As far as work is concerned, she was recently seen in the movie The Adam Project opposite Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds.