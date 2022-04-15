Kate Middleton’s family ties to royalty before marriage to William revealed

File Footage

Kate Middleton’s family has mingled with royalty long before the Duchess of Cambridge even met her now husband Prince William!



According to a My London report, the Duchess of Cambridge’s grandfather, Captain Peter Middleton, was spotted in an old, rare snap of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, from his tour of South America in 1962.

The picture shows Philip posing next to an airplane with Kate’s grandad seen in the background as the Duke of Edinburgh’s co-pilot.

As a matter of fact, Peter Middleton served as an RAF fighter pilot during the Second World War, and passed away in 2010 just days before Kate and William announced their engagement.

Kate’s great-grandmother Olive Middleton (nee Lupton) too came from a wealthy background, and was known to play host to members of the Royal Family, including to Queen’s aunt Princess Mary.

Kate and William are also famously known to be 14th cousins once removed, however, there is little to no likelihood of them sharing genetics in present time.