Kate Middleton’s family ties to royalty before marriage to William revealed

Kate Middleton’s family has mingled with royalty long before the Duchess of Cambridge even met her now husband Prince William!
According to a My London report, the Duchess of Cambridge’s grandfather, Captain Peter Middleton, was spotted in an old, rare snap of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, from his tour of South America in 1962.
The picture shows Philip posing next to an airplane with Kate’s grandad seen in the background as the Duke of Edinburgh’s co-pilot.
As a matter of fact, Peter Middleton served as an RAF fighter pilot during the Second World War, and passed away in 2010 just days before Kate and William announced their engagement.
Kate’s great-grandmother Olive Middleton (nee Lupton) too came from a wealthy background, and was known to play host to members of the Royal Family, including to Queen’s aunt Princess Mary.
Kate and William are also famously known to be 14th cousins once removed, however, there is little to no likelihood of them sharing genetics in present time.
Reports of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s break-up have been creating a massive buzz on social media
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got back together in 2021 after breaking up in 2004
Kareena Kapoor opens up about maintaining work-life balance and choosing the right scripts
Formerly known as Jay Kim, the YouTuber converted to Islam in 2019
Neetu Kapoor shared a picture with her married son Ranbir Kapoor on her social media handle
Justin Timberlake does not want to be associated with Britney Spears anymore, a source spills