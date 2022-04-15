 
Friday April 15, 2022
Ranbir-Alia wedding: Riddhima Kapoor drops new pictures from the ceremony

By Web Desk
April 15, 2022
Ranbir Kapoor got married to his ladylove Alia Bhatt in an intimate ceremony surrounded by their loved ones on Thursday.

The bride then officially shared pictures from her big day on Instagram. Soon after, internet was flooded with wishes for the newlyweds while their relatives dropped more photographs from the event.

The Sanju actor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted some new pictures on the social media app stories featuring the couple’s 'Gatbandhan'.

In this Hindu ritual, one end of bride’s dupatta is tied with that of groom’s with a coin, a flower, whole turmeric, durva grass and some raw rice.

Riddhima performed the ritual for her brother and sister-in-law as can be seen in the pictures. The photographs also features Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

The bride and groom donned beautiful ivory and gold Sabyasachi outfits. They tied the knot at Ranbir’s residence Vastu.