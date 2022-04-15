Prince Harry, Meghan Markle chose important religious day for UK visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Queen Elizabeth in Windsor, UK on Thursday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Queen Elizabeth in Windsor on Thursday in what came as a surprise from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

While their short visit marked Meghan and Harry’s first time returning to the UK together since stepping down as senior royals, royal experts believe the visit was also impeccably timed; the couple touched down on Maundy Thursday, a day of forgiveness during the holy week.

According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, Prince Harry and Meghan “could not have chosen a more opportune time to reunite with Queen Elizabeth.”

She further told The Sun that Maundy Thursday is a "very special day because it is about forgiveness."

Seward added: “She (Queen) is not one to hold grudges and think she would have happily welcomed them with open arms.”

“The visit was a wonderful opportunity to clear the air and offer an olive branch… After everything that has gone on it must have taken a lot for Harry and Meghan to go to Windsor,” she concluded.

File Footage







