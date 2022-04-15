Meghan Markle ‘using’ Invictus Games amid rumors of looming ‘ulterior motives’

Meghan Markle's trip to The Netherlands for Invictus Games branded ‘publicity grab’ after Duchess gets accused of having ulterior motives.
This accusation has been issued by royal biographer and author Angela Levin.
According to The Royal Observer, she was quoted saying, “Meghan is going because they're doing the next Netflix documentary. They're going with cameras, and she wouldn't want to miss out on the publicity.”
“The Invictus Games don't belong to her” Ms Levin added and even ended up suggesting that Meghan appears to “like taking over things that she thinks will be productive for her. She's not necessary there.”
This comes shortly after Ms Levin made another allegation against the couple, explaining, “I think they'll come back if we'll allow them to bring Netflix cameramen. They won't come otherwise.”
Sidharth Malhotra penned a beautiful wish for newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Reports of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s break-up have been creating a massive buzz on social media
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got back together in 2021 after breaking up in 2004
Kareena Kapoor opens up about maintaining work-life balance and choosing the right scripts
Formerly known as Jay Kim, the YouTuber converted to Islam in 2019
Neetu Kapoor shared a picture with her married son Ranbir Kapoor on her social media handle