Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bring smile on Queen’s face with videos of Lilibet, Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pleased Queen Elizabeth with the videos of their children Archie and Lilibet as they made a secret visit to meet the monarch at Windsor Castle on Thursday.



Royal expert and host of the To Di for Daily podcast Kinsey Schofield told the Daily Star about the royal couple’s visit to Queen, saying: "It probably involved a lot of mobile phone videos of grandbabies and stories of silly sentences and baby interests. No big reveal of Harry and Meghan’s future plans or requests to contribute to the family, just a sweet catch up."

She further says Meghan and Harry would not have talked serious matters with the Queen.

