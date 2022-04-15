Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bring smile on Queen’s face with videos of Lilibet, Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pleased Queen Elizabeth with the videos of their children Archie and Lilibet as they made a secret visit to meet the monarch at Windsor Castle on Thursday.
Royal expert and host of the To Di for Daily podcast Kinsey Schofield told the Daily Star about the royal couple’s visit to Queen, saying: "It probably involved a lot of mobile phone videos of grandbabies and stories of silly sentences and baby interests. No big reveal of Harry and Meghan’s future plans or requests to contribute to the family, just a sweet catch up."
She further says Meghan and Harry would not have talked serious matters with the Queen.
Prince Harry on Thursday visited his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II with his wife Meghan before going to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games, a spokesperson for the couple has confirmed.
The spokesman confirmed the couple had met the Queen. British media reported that the meeting took place in Windsor Castle, about 40 kilometres from London.
Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria are currently expecting their seventh child together
Pete's nose appears smaller and his chin less pronounced in her photo, according to fans
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s former counsellor has claimed that they ‘engaged in mutual abuse’
Jennifer Lopez's upcoming documentary also features the star's Super Bowl LIV halftime show
Trevor Noah said meeting BTS was the 'most joyous moment' at the 2022 Grammys ceremony
Ranbir and Alia's wedding: Neetu said, 'it's done, now you all go and sleep peacefully'