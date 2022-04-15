Meghan Markle, Prince Harry spend night at Frogmore Cottage as they visit Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent night at their former home Frogmore Cottage after they met Queen Elizabeth in their surprise visit to UK.



Prince Harry on Thursday visited his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II with his wife Meghan before going to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games, a spokesperson for the couple said.

The Sussexes are on their way to the sporting event Harry founded for disabled military veterans that starts in The Hague on Saturday.

The spokesman confirmed the couple had met the queen. British media reported that the meeting took place in Windsor Castle, about 40 kilometres from London.

According to reports, it is believed that Meghan and Harry, who stepped down as senior royals in 2020, spent the night at their former home, Frogmore Cottage, before heading to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games.