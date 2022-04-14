Trevor Noah meets BTS at 2022 Grammys, ‘the nicest group of people’

TV host Trevor Noah shared his experience after interaction with the popular South Korean band BTS during the 2022 Grammys ceremony, held in L.A.

During a commercial break on The Daily Show, Trevor, who also hosted the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, responded to an audience member who asked," We’re dying to know, what was it like to talk to BTS?”

In a Between the Scenes video shared on April 13, Trevor noted, "You know, they say sometimes when you experience too much joy in a moment, you sort of black it out."

The African American star went on to sing the group's praises, not only for being "the nicest group of people you'll ever meet," but for their talent.

"They're just nice in every interaction that they have with people and what they do," he explained. "And they're so good and efficient at what they do, like, they hit their marks, they're learning their moves but like really precise."

The septet, including Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jin, V and Park Ji-min, didn't take home the Grammy for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance, but they left the audience spellbound with their incredible performance on hit track Butter at the event.

Praising their smooth dance moves, Trevor said, "I'm not even trying to throw shade or anything but I was like, ‘Man, NSYNC, they got away with [expletive]."

"I was just like, ‘The moves that these kids are doing,' and then you think of the boy bands I grew up with—I'm like, [expletive]," he joked."