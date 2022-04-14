Khloe Kardashian spills beans on struggling relationship with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian talked about her 'struggling' relationship with Tristan Thompson in The Kardashians premiere.

On April 15’s episode of the Hulu series, the reality star admitted to struggling with her relationship with her beau before it was revealed that Thompson fathered a baby with Maralee Nichols.

"Right now Tristan and I are just friends and I love the relationship that he and I have. My biggest focus is being a mom to my beautiful angel True," the Good American mogul said.

“Tristan and I are not exactly together. He's one of my best friends. I see Tristan a couple times a week. He's a really hands-on dad and me and Tristan don't have tension. We get along really, really well," she added.

The 37-year-old socialite also expressed that if “Tristan had his way, then we would completely be together."

However, Kardashian said that she “just needs a little breathing room and time to think."