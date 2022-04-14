Congratulations pour in as Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor share wedding pics

Bollywood star couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are married now!
The pair has finally tied the knot today (April 14) at their Vastu house in an intimate ceremony attended by their close friends and family members.
The first photos from the wedding were shared by the bride, Alia on her Instagram and fans cannot stop gushing over the dreamy pictures from the wedding.
Alia and Ranbir shared the happy news with a detailed note as they began this new journey with each other.
Within minutes, the post garnered love and received millions of likes. Fellow celebrities also congratulated the newlyweds. Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Mouni Roy, Neha Dhupia, Ananya Panday, and many other tinsel town stars have wished the new couple.
Take a look here.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have tied the knot
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are husband and wife now after officially tying the knot
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have finally tied the knot after years-long romance
Kim Kardashian panicked to see her son Saint almost finding out about her intimate tape in 'The Kardashians'
The Kardashians fans are not letting Kim Kardashian get away with her misogynist remarks
Prince Harry and Meghan may win big if they visit the Queen on her 96th birthday