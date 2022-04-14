Kim Kardashian 'staged' son Saint finding out about her leaked tape: fans notice

Kim Kardashian panicked to see her son Saint almost finding out about her intimate tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J in The Kardashians premiere, however, fans think the whole act was staged.

During the Hulu show, the Skims founder was seen talking to her estranged husband Kanye West, “He (Saint) started laughing and was like, ‘Mommy, look and it was a picture of my cry face.' I almost died when Saint thought it was funny.'"

“Had my son been a little bit older and been able to read, I would have been mortified. But I died inside.

“Kanye was like, listen you have the power, nothing will cancel you. Stop worrying about public perception. you know who you are."

Reacting to the scene, fans blasted the 41-year-old socialite as one user expressed, “Sooo Saint seeing that on Roblox at their very first filmed scene — setting the tone for their new show — is absolutely planned/staged, right?"

“I genuinely laughed at the whole situation bc it’s so obviously fake. I feel like Kim is trying to be an actress this season, her reactions are so over the top, it’s very weird,” another fan noted.