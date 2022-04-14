Travis Barker honors late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins with new tattoo

Travis Barker honored late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins with his latest hawk tattoo following his death.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Travis, 46, shared a series of pictures of getting himself a new tattoo.

“HAWK forever ,” he captioned the post of his ink session with Mark Mahoney at Shamrock Social Club.

In one of the shared photos, he was seen holding his fiancé Kourtney Kardashian close to himself as he got the body art.

As we previously reported, Hawkins was found dead in a hotel room in Bogotá, Colombia, on March 25. His preliminary toxicology test revealed that he had 10 substances in his system, including opioids, benzodiazepines, tricyclic antidepressants and THC.

However, an official cause of death has yet to be determined.

Travis was among thousands of devastated fans who mourned the death of the music legend on social media. “I don’t have the words. Sad to write this or to never see you again,” he captioned a black-and-white photo of Hawkins shared on his social media.