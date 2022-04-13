DJ Jazzy Jeff gives his two cents on Will Smith’s Oscars incident

DJ Jazzy Jeff has recently weighed in on Will Smith’s recent Oscars controversy and extended his support to the Aladdin star.

Although the Chris Rock–Will Smith altercation at the 2022 Oscars has been over for weeks, social media is still seeing the repercussions of the explosive incident.

Amid all, Smith’s former collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff has now joined the ranks of people who have shown support for The Pursuit of Happyness star as he believes critics of the incident are the ones who may not understand, in this case!

For the unversed, Jeff and Smith- who was then known as the Fresh Prince- were partners in a hip-hop duo in the late 1980’s, and they had several hits to their name.

Jeff, now 57, remained on good terms with Smith throughout the years, and he recently weighed in on his friend’s recent Oscar’s controversy, and spoke out against critics of Smith’s actions, reported Blast.

Jeff, for his part, was quick to defend Smith’s character.

Jeff maintained Smith’s decision to slap Rock “Was a lapse in judgement.”

“I think the thing that I’ve realized is I don’t know too many people that has had the least amount of lapse of judgement than him. I can name 50 times that he should’ve smacked the s— out of somebody, and he didn’t."

"So for him to have a lapse in judgement, he’s human. And I think a lot of the criticism comes from the people who don’t think people like that are human,” Jeff concluded.