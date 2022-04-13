Prince Harry’s ex-security head weighs in on his UK security concerns

File Footage

Prince Harry’s safety concerns would’ve been put to rest if he chose to visit the UK for Prince Philip’s memorial service in March, the ex-head of royal protection has claimed.

As the Duke of Sussex gets ready to fly to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games after skipping Philip’s memorial in the UK, Dai Davies slammed his security concerns as ‘sheer, unadulterated nonsense’.

When asked if the UK could be labelled a ‘potentially unsafe’ place for Prince Harry to visit, Davies told PA News Agency: “No I wouldn’t. He would get the same risk assessment as every other royal.”

“Most of them now don’t get full-time protection or even half-time protection, so the truth is the UK is far safer than most other places. And with great respect, Harry is not an expert in security.”

Davies was also quoted as saying: “If Harry had attended the memorial service for Philip last month, he would have been protected due to being with family members. But he chose not to. That’s his prerogative.”



