Neetu Kapoor shares unseen snap ahead of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding

Hours before Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's mehndi function, Neetu Kapoor shared an unseen throwback

Neetu Kapoor shared an unseen snap from her engagement with late husband Rishi Kapoor as the family gets ready for son Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding to Alia Bhatt.

Early on Wednesday, Neetu turned to Instagram to share a major throwback from the festival of baisakhi 43 years ago, as she reminisced over her engagement day ahead of her son’s wedding.

“Fond memories of baisakhi day… as we got engaged 43 years back on 13th April 1979,” she captioned the photo.

The post came just hours before the family was seen arriving in style to kick off Ranbir and Alia’s wedding festivities with a mehndi function.

Along with Neetu, filmmaker Karan Johar was also spotted arriving to the venue in a stylish sherwani.

Meanwhile, Alia’s security head has asked the paparazzi and media outlets to ‘avoid chaos’ as the couple is set to tie the knot on April 14.