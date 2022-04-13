Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor security guides paparazzi ahead of wedding

Alia Bhatt is all set to tie the knot with beau Ranbir Kapoor this week

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to get married this week and as celebrations kick off, security measured are tightening up, reported Pinkvilla.

According to reports, Alia’s security head got in touch with Mumbai Police earlier this week to talk about the security arrangements at her high-profile wedding with Ranbir, an event that is being touted as the wedding of the year.

Recent updates suggest that Alia’s security head even teamed up with Mumbai Police to issue directives to paparazzi and media outlets stationed outside the venue to guide them on how to avoid a chaotic situation.

In a video shared by Pinkvilla, Alia’s security is seen interacting directly with paps gathered outside the wedding venue.

Ranbir and Alia are reportedly set to tie the knot this week, with festivities already kicking off today with a mehndi ceremony.